Bigg Boss Viewers Impresses With Abhishek, Manisha Bond: Deets Inside
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 popular contestants Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani are making the headlines since they stepped into the Bigg Boss house. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani have become thick-and-thin friends in the house.
They are taking stands for each other in the house. Fans are loving it. Last night, Abhishek and Manisha had a conversation while washing the dishes, people have fallen in love with their banter.
A section of the audience is praising Manisha Rani for her nice gesture and some of them have become fans of her since the last night's episode. Take a look at the tweets:
#ManishaRani & #AbhishekMalhan Both were having cute conversation while washing dishes together. Had butterflies in stomach watching & listening to them at that moment.
The way Manisha understands Abhishek, it's so rare! She never minds anything >>#Abhisha #biggbossott2 #bbott2
— Truth to be told. (@PratikWonBB15) July 5, 2023
#Abhisha Best convo tonight! 🤣🤣 love them and their banter.
Finally Manisha expressed her disappointment…hopefully Abhishek ki aankhein khule! #ManishaRani #ManishaIsTheBoss #AbhisekMalhaan #BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema #JioCinema
— SS (@sushsrishh) July 5, 2023
Manisha and Abhishek so fun together#AbhishekMalhan #ManishaRani #BbOtt2
— 🕊️ (@ibaadatxx) July 5, 2023