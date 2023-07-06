Bigg Boss Viewers Impresses With Abhishek, Manisha Bond: Deets Inside 

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 popular contestants Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani are making the headlines since they stepped into the Bigg Boss house. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani have become thick-and-thin friends in the house.

They are taking stands for each other in the house. Fans are loving it. Last night, Abhishek and Manisha had a conversation while washing the dishes, people have fallen in love with their banter.

A section of the audience is praising Manisha Rani for her nice gesture and some of them have become fans of her since the last night's episode. Take a look at the tweets: