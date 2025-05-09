SBI, PNB other banks say ATMs, digital services operating smoothly

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) India's top banks, including the State Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank, said that their ATMs and digital services were fully functional and all operations were normal.

The announcement by the banks came in response to fake social media reports claiming that ATMs are likely to be shut in the coming days amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

"All our ATMs, CDMs/ADWMs and digital services are fully operational and available for public use," the State Bank of India said in a post on X.

India's biggest bank also told its customers not to rely on unverified information.

Punjab National Bank also said: "All our digital services too are operating smoothly, ensuring a seamless banking experience from the comfort of your home."

Similar messages have been posted by the Canara Bank, the Bank of India, the Bank of Baroda, and the Punjab and Sindh Bank.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting on cybersecurity preparedness of banks and financial institutions in the evening, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil has said it has ample fuel stocks across the country, and our supply lines are operating smoothly.

There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets, it said.

"Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all," the national oil giant said in a statement.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents 90 million traders, also said on Friday that there is no shortage of foodgrains or other essential items in the country. All commodities are abundantly available in the markets, and the government has adequate reserves. Therefore, no citizen needs to hoard or stockpile goods. Just like during the Covid period, traders will not only maintain the supply chain but, if needed, also ensure delivery of essentials to people’s doorsteps/

CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, assured that traders will strictly follow all government advisories and will not allow any room for panic, rumours, or unrest under any circumstances.

"Just as our brave soldiers are guarding the borders, the traders of the nation are determined to act as soldiers on the economic front, ensuring that the country’s supply chain remains uninterrupted under all circumstances," he added.

