‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign historic and exemplary: Muslim Rashtriya Manch

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday launched its nationwide outreach program for the minorities, starting with the distribution of ‘Saugat-e-Modi' kits to the Muslim community, ahead of Eid celebrations.

The initiative, steered by the BJP’s Minority Morcha, saw 200 individuals from Navi Mumbai receiving their ‘Saugat-e-Modi' kits on the first day of launch.

The unique initiative has been welcomed by Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an independent Muslim organisation aligned with nationalist ideas.

MRM Convenor and National Spokesperson Shahid Sayeed welcomed the unique initiative and termed it ‘historic and exemplary’

He said that in the last 11 years, the Modi government has taken more historic decisions for Muslims, Sikhs and Christians than any other government since independence.

“This initiative is also part of the same vision and should not be seen from a narrow political perspective. This is not limited to any one festival but is another important link in taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” he added.

Under the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ (gifts from Modi), gift packs will be provided to at least 32 lakh economically disadvantaged families. The gift packs will be distributed at various programs, to be held in collaboration with mosques.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has dubbed the move as a political gimmick and a brazen attempt to garner votes from the minority communities. MRM convenor rebuked the Opposition for its reservations on ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits and called out its double standards on issues related to the minorities.

"These kits are not appeasement tactics but an honest attempt to help the poor and marginalised families. Every government should adopt this approach in helping the needy and deprived," he said.

He further said that all regional parties, including RJD, SP, TMC and NCP made tall claims about minorities’ welfare but did nothing on the ground.

“All they did was to practice politics of fear. They didn’t do anything for the poor but instilled fear among minorities from the right-wing outfits,” he added.

The mega reach-out drive is seen as a big public-connect campaign via which the BJP will seek to build and cement ties with all sections of minority communities, including Sikhs and Christians.

Similar kits will be provided to the poor and downtrodden members of these communities on the occasion of Baishakhi and Easter.

