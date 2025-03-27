'Saugat-e-Modi' brings happiness to the faces of Muslims in Patna, recipients thank govt

Patna, March 27 (IANS) In Patna, the 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign has begun distributing the gift kits to poor Muslims with the BJP State Minority Front launching the drive for impoverished families living in slums near the High Court Mazar. As Eid approaches, many of these families, who couldn't afford new clothes, are now receiving gifts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are expressing their gratitude.

IANS spoke to some of the recipients.

Mohammad Babar Ali, a resident of Patna, said, “Modi Ji, who is the Prime Minister of our country, has done good work. People used to say that Modi Ji does not care for Muslims, but Modi is giving so much love to Muslims. He is giving everything on the occasion of Eid. Modi Ji, the Prime Minister of the country, is the number one. There's no one like him. We pray that Modi Ji will shine again. I want to thank him for this kit."

Sohra Khatoon, another recipient from Patna, said: "For the first time, we are getting this. We will pray for Modi Ji. For the first time on Eid, we poor people have received a new sari."

Shakeela Khatoon, another recipient, added: “We have received this for the first time. It is from the Modi government. Our prayers are with Modi Ji. We poor people will also celebrate Eid well.”

Asma Khatoon, a beneficiary too, said: "This is the first time we’ve received such a gift. Whenever we wear the clothes, we will take Modi Ji’s name."

BJP state spokesperson Anamika Paswan said: "This is a message from the Prime Minister to the needy Muslim brothers and sisters. These gifts will be distributed to 32 lakh families across the country."

The 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign is expected to reach 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims nationwide, with special kits being distributed to help them celebrate Eid. The initiative started in Nizamuddin, Delhi, under the guidance of BJP President J.P. Nadda. As many as 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will visit 32,000 mosques to deliver these kits to the beneficiaries.

