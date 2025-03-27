Agriculture Minister urges states to ensure no farm produce is purchased below MSP

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday urged the state governments to ensure that there is no purchase of farm produce below the MSP announced by the Centre to ensure higher incomes for farmers.

He said that 100 per cent of the production of tur (arhar), urad, and masoor will be procured at the MSP of these crops for the next four years till 2028-29 so that farmers are assured of higher earnings and the country achieves self-sufficiency in pulses.

The minister said that the farmer-friendly Narendra Modi government has announced the purchase of produce from farmers at the minimum support price as part of its commitment to continuously work for the betterment of farmers.

The procurement of tur (arhar) has been approved in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme during the Kharif 2024-25 season. Along with this, in the interest of farmers, Karnataka has also approved extending the procurement period from 90 days by 30 days to May 1, the minister said.

Chouhan said that procurement is continuing at MSP through NAFED and NCCF in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and till 25 March 2025, a total of 2.46 lakh metric tonnes of tur (arhar) has been procured in these states, benefiting 1,71,569 farmers of these states. He said that the price of tur in Uttar Pradesh is currently running above MSP.

Similarly, the procurement of grams, mustard, and lentils has been approved during the Rabi marketing season 2025. PM-Asha Yojana has been extended till 2025-26. Under this, the purchase of pulses and oilseeds from farmers at MSP will continue. The total approved quantity of grams for 2025 is 27.99 lakh metric tonnes, and mustard is 28.28 lakh metric tonnes. The major states include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The total approved quantity of lentils is 9.40 lakh metric tonnes. The minister further stated that the procurement of copra (milling and ball) has also been approved in Tamil Nadu. The government has ensured farmers use the NAFED and NCCF portals to simplify registration.

