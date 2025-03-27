CBI arrests two Delhi Police officials for bribery

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two Delhi Police personnel, including a Head Constable and a Constable from PS Sagarpur, Delhi, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant.

According to a press release of the CBI, the incident came to light on Wednesday when a case was registered based on a complaint by the individual against the two police officials.

The complainant alleged that the accused police officers had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in exchange for not implicating him in a narcotics-related case (NDPS). However, after negotiations and bargaining, the accused reduced the demanded amount to Rs 3 lakh.

Despite the sum being reduced, the complainant went to the CBI sleuths to report the matter to the agency.

To investigate the matter, the CBI set up a trap. The two police officers were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh from the complainant, who had agreed to pay this amount in exchange for the officers' promise not to press charges against him in the NDPS case.

The CBI successfully apprehended the accused officers at the scene of the crime. The bribe money was seized, and both individuals were taken into custody for further investigation, said the press release issued by the probe agency on Thursday.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine the full extent of the officers' involvement in the alleged illegal activities, and the CBI is exploring all avenues to ensure that justice is served.

The agency’s swift action and successful operation highlight its commitment to curbing corruption within the law enforcement agencies.

The CBI has confirmed that both the Head Constable and Constable from PS Sagarpur are facing serious charges of bribery.

Further actions are being taken by the CBI in connection with this case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.