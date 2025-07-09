Sarah Jessica Parker tells why she doesn’t post about politics on social media

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed why she likes to keep away from talking about politics on social media because she believes there are more appropriate forums to discuss social issues.

During a recent appearance on “The Best People” podcast, the actress said: “I often don’t talk on social media because I don’t think it’s a place that’s deserving of any real complicated conversation.”

She added: “I’m not interested in quick little snippets when it’s dealing with conflict or even elections sometimes. I really was so thoughtful about how I wanted to talk about the election because I think it turns into a distraction from a campaign. It turns into fodder. It’s misunderstood. You have no control over it.”

Parker voiced that there are “so many ways” to motivate political change outside of posting online. She pointed out that politics went on for decades before the invention of social media and pulled an example from history, adding, “FDR was elected without social media.”

Despite fans urging her to “be vocal” online, she feels more “comfortable” tackling social issues on her own terms, reports variety.com.

“I’m not going to talk about stuff that I don’t feel educated on. I’m not going to jump in on really complex areas that I feel are deserving of far more thought, consideration, nuance — which I know no one’s interested in.”

“And I just feel like I want to be helpful. I don’t want to hurt something that matters to me.”

Last month, the actress spoke about dealing with "mean" comments about her appearance.

She shared that she saw a shift in how people spoke about her after she landed the role of the fashionista Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and said the sudden attention was "a real test of my coping mechanisms".

"Just discussions of my physical person. Like stuff that I couldn’t change, and wouldn’t change, and had never considered changing, or even still after hearing something that was like, ‘What? Somebody would say that?’ Even still… no interest in changing it,” she said on Call Her Daddy podcast.

