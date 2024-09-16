Sanya Malhotra flaunts her beautiful curls in sunkissed pictures

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra seems to have taken a break from shooting as she treated her followers with some sunkissed pictures on social media.

Sanya took to Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures in which she is seen sitting in a garden and the sunlight falling on her skin adds a golden glow. She is seen flaunting her tight curls and is dressed in a gray tank top.

For the caption, she dropped a sunflower emoji.

Sanya is currently busy shooting for “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar” alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

The cast keeps sharing updates from the sets of the film. Recently, Varun, Janhvi, Sanya shared pictures savouring scrumptious breakfast during “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” shoot.

Varun uploaded pictures with the cast and could be seen lounging at the dining table, showing off his bare upper body and sporting a pair of sunglasses. Beside him, Janhvi was seen smiling candidly at him.

She appears to be enjoying a hearty meal, eating chicken gravy and paratha with her hands, while a variety of other curries are also spread out on the table. The moment highlights their easy camaraderie and shared enjoyment. In the other picture, Varun is seen seated with Sanya and Maniesh.

The post was captioned as: "Breakfast club #SSKTS".

Janhvi commented on the post and wrote: "This was lunch".

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is reportedly the sequel to “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

The film marks the reunion of Varun with director Shashank Khaitan, with whom he worked in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

