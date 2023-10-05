Sanjay Singh’s arrest: AAP workers try to break through police barricades

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Amid AAP stir against Sanjay Singh's arrest, the protestors tried to jump the police barricades at DDU Marg to reach Delhi BJP headquarters, however, they were stopped by the police.

A minor scuffle was also reported between AAP workers and police.

Senior leaders Gopal Rai and Atishi also joined the protest along with the hundreds of AAP workers.

“On the directions of BJP and Prime Minister, the ED had raided Sanjay Singh’s house and later arrested him. The ED did not find anything in his house, then why was he arrested,” Rai asked.

A top ED official told IANS that Singh has been put under arrest under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but did not share more details.

The arrest comes after the financial probe agency sleuths on Wednesday carried out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area since morning.

Singh is the second top leader of the AAP to be arrested in the alleged liquor scam case after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in February this year and by the ED in March.

The ED has filed four charge sheets in the case and has also mentioned the name of Singh in it. The ED’s money laundering case is based on the CBI FIR filed last year in August on the complaint of alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

