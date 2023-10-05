Public tenders for B’luru tunnel road project in 45 days: K’taka DyCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, on Thursday, that the government had proposed construction of 190 kilometer long tunnel road in Bengaluru and eight companies have got the eligibility to carry out the project.

"These companies are submitting a feasibility report and we are preparing to call for a public tender in 45 days," Shivakumar stated.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, stated, the tender was invited for development of a corridor to address the traffic problem of the city.

Many have submitted their proposals. We had also sought suggestions on road infrastructure, clearance of traffic jams, tunnel road construction and road widening.

"We had directed that the capital has to be ensured for the tunnel road project. As the bidding in this regard was done at the global level, nine companies expressed their interest in the project. The deadline is over," Shivakumar explained.

A decision has to be made on whether the tunnel road should be four-lane or six-lane. Where it should start and end, entry and exit points, should it be expanded throughout Bengaluru. This can’t be done in one or two days. The companies will study and submit their reports in this regard, Shivakumar stated. This is a huge project and requires huge capital. It has to be implemented in a phased manner.

"We have given a proposal for 190 kilometres now," he said.

"We have selected the Ballary Road, OMBR Road, ST Mall Junction to Mekhri Circle, Miller Road, Chalukya Road, Trinity Circle, Sarjapur Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road to Krishna Rao Park, Mysuru Road to Sirsi Circle, Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road to Yeshwantpur Junction, Goraguntepalya, K.R. Puram, Silk Board Junction areas in Bengaluru," Shivakumar explained.

The companies will study where the tunnel road could be done among these areas. "The tunnel drilling machine is a small one here. The tunnel roads are constructed in Mumbai and North India. Bengaluru needs a minimum four lane tunnel road. More land is required for the project," he stated.

Shivakumar further stated that the state government would seek funds from the central government for the project. Once the submissions are made to us, we will approach the union government.

"I have approached Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari already with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and discussed the matter," he said.

Reacting to the charge by former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy that the tunnel road project is proposed to mint money, Shivakumar maintained that the people have given him power and he need not take consent from the opposition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.