Sanjay Dutt shares breathtaking pictures of Aurora Borealis

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Ghudchadi’, is currently in Finland enjoying the sighting of Aurora Borealis.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from Finland. In the video, he can be seen chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Bholenath’ along with a few fellow Indians in Finland.

He wrote in the caption, “Bholenath's presence knows no boundaries. Meeting fellow Indians in Finland, the magic of the Northern Lights, and the love of family by my side, it couldn't get any better. Jai Bholenath”.

The Aurora Borealis is a natural light display that occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth's atmosphere.

Last year in October, the actor took the wedding vows with his wife Maanayata Dutt once again. The actor took the pheras with his wife. A video of the actor taking pheras with Maanayata also went viral on social media. The video showed Sanjay Dutt in a saffron-coloured kurta and pyjama and a towel, while Manyata Dutt wore white and plain clothes.

The pheras were reportedly taken as a part of a pooja at their newly renovated house in Mumbai. Maanayata even shared a picture of the pooja ceremony on her Instagram Story. The picture features the couple sitting together for the puja.

Sanjay has been married thrice. In 1987, he married Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to brain tumour. In 1998, he tied the knot with Riya Pillai, who was an air hostess and model. The two parted ways in 2008. The same year in Goa, he married Maanayata, nee Dilnawaz Sheikh.

Sanjay and Maanayata, who tied the knot in 2008, became proud parents to the twins in 2010. Sanjay’s family moved to Dubai before the first lockdown in 2020, and have been living there since then. Maanayata has been with Sanjay through thick and thin as she has lent support to her husband during his jail term and his fight with lung cancer back in 2020.

