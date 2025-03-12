PGTI Tour 2025: Kolkata Challenge returns for its second edition

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) Top Indian stars like Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, and Ajeetesh Sandhu along with foreign competitors in the second edition of the Kolkata Challenge starting here on Thursday.

The tournament co-sanctioned by the HotelPlanner Tour (earlier known as the Challenge Tour) and the PGTI, carries a prize purse of US$ 300,000 and constitutes the first event in the two-week Indian swing of the HotelPlanner Tour.

The event will be played at the historic RCGC in Kolkata from March 13 to 16 and will have a total field of 156 players from 31 different countries.

The Indian contingent, led by Bhullar and Chawrasia, will have other prominent stars HotelPlanner Tour winner Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Olympian Udayan Mane, Yuvraj Sandhu, Chikkarangappa and Karandeep Kochhar.

The leading names from the HotelPlanner Tour in the field include the English duo of Eddie Pepperell and Jamie Rutherford, Italy’s Renato Paratore, Adri Arnaus of Spain, and American Matt Oshrine.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “The golf fans in Kolkata are in for a treat as leading Indian professionals and a number of talented names from Europe go head-to-head at one of the iconic golfing venues in the country.

“There will be a strong Indian presence with established names such as Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, and Ajeetesh Sandhu, to name a few, being a part of the field. The tournament also provides valuable international exposure to young and emerging Indian professionals. We wish the players all the best,” he added.

Jamie Hodges, HotelPlanner Tour Director, said, "We're delighted to be back at Royal Calcutta Golf Club for the second successive year, and also to be teaming up with the PGTI once again for two co-sanctioned events. It's always great to come back to India.

"This is a golf club that is steeped in history and it will provide the perfect test for all of the players in the field this week, just like it did 12 months ago. We're excited for play to get underway."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.