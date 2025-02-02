Sangeeta Bijlani talks about purification as she wishes fans on Basant Panchami

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Sangeeta Bijlani welcomed the month of February with an uplifting message on social media, marking the occasion of Basant Panchami.

She reflected on personal growth and transformation. In her post, the actress shared thoughts on the upcoming Snow Moon, which is said to symbolize purification, urging her followers to step into their power and release what no longer serves them.

On Sunday, Sangeeta took to her Instagram handle and posted a candid photo of herself alongside a lengthy note that read, “Hello February ! Happy Vasant Panchami As we are soon approaching the Snow Moon which symbolises purification, it’s time to step into your power, let go and release. We think we need certain things certain people certain situations, but really it’s all just holding us back to keep us energetically linked to the old versions of ourselves that we are trying to let go.”

“The things, people and situations are in resonance with us and as we change and evolve our resonance will change. When you’re evolving to a higher frequency you need to let go of the old stuff as it no longer serves you. You’re going somewhere better where you can’t take anything with you. This stunning photo by @jalajdtyagi,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sangeeta recently made a guest appearance on the popular reality show “Indian Idol,” where an unexpected moment took place. When one of the contestants brought up her nearly-wedding with Salman Khan, Sangeeta was momentarily taken aback. However, she quickly gathered herself and clarified that the story was, in fact, true.

In a recent media interaction, the actress was asked about how she has managed to maintain a positive relationship with Salman. Bijlani responded by saying, “Connections don't break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life.”

According to reports, Salman and Sangeeta’s wedding was set for May 27, 1994, and the wedding invitations had even been printed. However, the plans were abruptly called off after Sangeeta allegedly discovered Salman with actress Somy Ali.

Sangeeta later married former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996, but the couple parted ways in 2010.

