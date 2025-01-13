Sandiip Sikcand thinks this contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 18 trophy

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) The popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 18 is about to come to an end. The latest season will be concluded with an action-packed grand finale on 19th January 2025. While everyone has their own views on who might lift the trophy, actor and producer Sandiip Sikcand also has his favorites.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Sandiip Sikcand was asked about who according to him might win the show. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he was quoted saying, "I actually have two favorites, Karan and Vivian. I have been saying from the start that either of them should win but the way the show is going on, Karan may have an edge, but as I said I would be happy if Karan wins or Vivian wins because I think these two truly deserve it. I think they truly deserve to be the winner of this season.

Sandiip Sikcand further added, "I think Karan has got into the game a little late, but he is playing with a lot of enthusiasm and I feel he is very honest. The way he deals with situations and the way he takes his stand, I feel that it is extremely honest. So I think he might have an edge."

For those who do not know, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Eisha Singh are currently in the race for the finale. While they have fought the odds to emerge as the top 7 contestants of Bigg Boss 18, it is being reported that one of the housemates might get eliminated during a mid-week eviction before the finale.

Once Bigg Boss 18 comes to an end, the show will be replaced by the second season of another popular reality show, "Laughter Chefs" which will be premiered on 25th January this year at 9:30 pm.

