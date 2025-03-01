Sandeep Dikshit slams BJP over Delhi's healthcare failures, inflow of illegal immigrants

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday questioned the BJP's inaction in addressing the shortcomings of Delhi's healthcare system under the previous AAP-led government.

He also criticised the delay in tackling illegal immigration despite having control over law enforcement in the national Capital for the last 10 years.

A recent CAG report on health services tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Friday exposed critical lapses in the implementation of the Mohalla Clinics scheme. It highlighted a lack of ICU facilities and shortages of staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in government hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the central government auditor's report titled 'Performance Audit of Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services', covering the period from 2016-17 to 2021-22. She described it as the "dark truth" behind the previous government's health model.

Reacting to the findings, Dikshit told IANS, "We have been saying this repeatedly -- there is corruption in Delhi's healthcare system. We have raised this issue with the Lieutenant-Governor as well."

He raised multiple concerns regarding the functioning of Mohalla Clinics, questioning their funding, procurement processes, and lack of proper oversight.

"Where does this money come from? Who supplies the equipment? There is no system in place to determine which doctor examines whom. They certify patients on their own, claim to have treated a certain number of people, and receive payments accordingly. What are the qualifications of the doctors appointed at Mohalla Clinics? How are they selected?" he asked.

Dikshit also slammed the BJP for failing to act earlier, despite having control over the Delhi Police.

"Why did the BJP not take any action in this regard? The party was in power at the Centre, and the Delhi Police was under them. Why did they not expose these issues before? Were they complicit, or did they want AAP to remain in power?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Police to intensify efforts in identifying and deporting Bangladeshi and Rohingya illegal immigrants, calling them a "threat to national security."

Criticising this directive, Dikshit accused the BJP of negligence over the past decade and questioned, "What was the BJP doing for the last 10 years? The Delhi Police has been under them this whole time. Were they unable to create a blueprint for action?"

He further pointed out that Delhi is a small territory, making it easier to track sensitive areas.

"How many Bangladeshis and illegal immigrants have they identified so far? The Home Minister should answer for this failure," he added.

