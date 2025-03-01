Baapu OTT Release on March 7 on Jio Hotstar

Baapu, a satirical Telugu comedy-drama directed by Daya, will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar from March 7. The film, starring Brahmaji and Aamani, portrays the struggles of a rural farming family, blending dark comedy with emotional depth while addressing socio-economic challenges.

The plot of Baapu revolves around a family grappling with an extreme situation where one member must make a sacrifice for the others to survive. Despite the grim nature of the scenario, the film uses humor to create an emotional and thought-provoking narrative. The engaging story, paired with intense performances, highlights the resilience and strength of the characters.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Brahmaji and Aamani, who deliver powerful performances. Supporting them are Dhanya Balakrishna, Sudhakar Reddy Kethiri, and Srinivas Avasarala, who further enhance the storytelling with their roles.

Baapu is produced by Raju and CH. Bhanu Prasad Reddy under the banners of Comrade Film Factory and Atheera. The music for the film is composed by RR Dhruvan, while the cinematography is handled by Vasu Pendem. The film’s editing is done by Aalayam Anil, and the production design is by Sripal Macharla.