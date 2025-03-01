PMK urges Centre to increase fund allocation for states by 50 per cent

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder and president S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Central government to increase the fund allocation to state governments by 50 per cent.

In a statement, Ramadoss referred to reports that the central government has asked the 16th Finance Commission to reduce the states' share of central funds from 41 per cent to 40 per cent.

He emphasised that Tamil Nadu is one of the states contributing the highest tax revenue to the Central government, yet it receives disproportionately low allocations.

"If the allocation is reduced to 40 per cent, Tamil Nadu's share will decrease further," he warned.

Ramadoss called this move unfair, especially when there is a growing demand to increase the allocation to 50 per cent.

He urged the central government to drop the proposal and requested the 16th Finance Commission to reject any such recommendation if submitted.

The PMK, which represents the influential Vanniyar community, contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, the party has strongly opposed the Central government's three-language policy.

Party leader and Member of Parliament Anbumani Ramadoss, who is also the son of S. Ramadoss, criticised the new education policy, arguing that it is unfair to marginalised communities.

He stated that the three-language policy aims to impose Sanskrit and could deprive underprivileged students of quality education. He also condemned the proposed board exams for Class 3 students, calling them completely unacceptable.

The PMK leader further asserted that his party opposes board examinations for students up to Class 8. Rejecting the three-language policy, Anbumani Ramadoss stated, "Though the Centre claims that the third language can be chosen freely, its regulations prioritise Sanskrit, ultimately leading to its imposition."

On the issue of ending the affiliation of colleges with universities, he said that while granting autonomy to government colleges is a positive step, extending the same privilege to private colleges could result in irregularities and malpractices.

