Samsung unveils foldable 6 series, new wearables & Galaxy Ring

Paris, July 10 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 foldables, along with wearable devices, with new features at its 'Unpacked' event here.

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and wearable devices (Galaxy Ring, Buds3 series, Watch7 and Watch Ultra) will be available for pre-order starting July 10, with general availability from July 24.

Galaxy Z Fold6 will be available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy colours while Galaxy Z Flip6 will come in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint colour options, said the company.

"Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

The latest additions to our wearables portfolio “enables you to take control of your health and wellness with preventative healthcare solutions," he added.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. The processor is optimised for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance, the company said.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that maximise the large screen and significantly enhance productivity.

The latest Google Gemini app comes fully integrated on the new Galaxy Z series, providing you with an AI-powered assistant right on your phone.

Moreover, Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an upgraded gaming experience, anchored by its powerful chipset and 1.6x larger vapour chamber for the ability to game for longer, while still maintaining performance.

On the other hand, the Flip6 comes with a range of new customisation and creativity features so users can make the most of every moment.

According to the company, the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow has been enhanced yet again, enabling AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device.

FlexWindow provides access to Samsung Health updates and notifications and also allows you to select the next track you want to listen to on your music widget.

Further, the company mentioned that the new 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp details in pictures.

The company also unveiled Galaxy Ring with its proven sensor technology.

Designed for 24/7 health monitoring, the Galaxy Ring is lightweight, weighing from 2.3-3 grams.

It claims to offer up to seven days of battery life and comes in three colours -- Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold, along with a kit with nine size options.

Galaxy Ring supports various features such as sleep score, cycle tracking, energy score, wellness tips, heart rate alert, auto workout detection, and others.

Galaxy Watch7 is designed to help users gain a holistic understanding of themselves, while the Watch Ultra unlocks enhanced fitness experiences for next-level achievements with ultimate intelligence and capabilities.

Galaxy Watch7 will be available in two sizes -- 40mm and 44mm, while Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver colours, said the company.

