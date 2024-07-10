Seniors seek change of guard in Andhra BJP?

Amaravati: Weeks after the formation of TDP-JanaSena-BJP government, speculations in the party are rife that the BJP leadership is considering a change of guard in the Andhra Pradesh state unit. Ahead of state elections, discontent among the state BJP leaders was quite visible when the party high command picked a few candidates and dropped senior leaders.

The disgruntled leaders are also not happy with the leadership of current state BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari as the TDP turncoats were given priority over core party leaders while distributing the party tickets of recent elections.

The BJP leadership persuaded the seniors saying the party is contesting the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the TDP and Jana Sena Party and it got only six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Now that the saffron party has formed a coalition government in the state, the talk of change in state leadership is back in the focus again.

Senior BJP leaders who were denied tickets in the recent elections are now demanding the top job in the state unit. As per sources, Parthasarathi, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna, Vishnuvardhan Reddy and GVL Narasimha Rao are the contenders for the state BJP chief post.

However, the BJP high command is in no mood to go for the change in state party leadership. The saffron party has not commented on the latest development. Some sources said that the party will not take a call on the rumblings within the party as under the leadership of Purandeswari, the saffron party got a foothold in the Telugu state. It is also being claimed that she will continue to be in the position for another year.

