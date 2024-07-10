Odisha govt approves five key proposals

Bhubaneswar, July 10 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet has approved five key proposals during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has given its nod for the enhancement of the minimum wage of unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers from Rs 352, Rs 392, Rs 442 and Rs 502 to Rs 450, Rs 500, Rs 550 and Rs 600 respectively.

Speaking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said: “The second proposal was related to the issue of Odia Asmita under the Odia Bhasha Sahitya and Sanskruti department. A corpus fund of Rs 200 crore has been created in today’s cabinet meeting for the revival of Odia Asmita and to encourage the promotion and propagation of the art, literature, architecture, culture and heritage of Odisha.”

Majhi further added that the corpus fund will be spent for the construction of Odia Asmita Bhawan, Odia Translation Academy, the construction of the world-class Manuscript museum, the development of Paik Vidroh Smaraki (Paik Rebellion Monument), international, steps to get international recognition for the Bali Yatra, Kalakar Gaurav Nidghi Yojana, the financial incentive for the training of Odissi dance and music, creation of Odia chair at international and national universities, setting up of e-granthalaya and e-library at the district level etc.

He stated that the concerned department has been asked to prepare detailed guidelines and a committee will also be constituted for this. The cabinet also decided to enhance the corpus amount if needed in future.

The Cabinet also decided to spend Rs 1044 crore in the coming five years to revive the defunct lift irrigation projects and boost the capability of the operational irrigation projects in the state. The cabinet meeting also approved several other major proposals of different departments.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.