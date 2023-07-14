Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha among 63 BJP leaders booked for Patna violence

Patna July 14 (IANS) Patna police booked 63 leaders of BJP and 7,000-8,000 unknown persons for violence on the roads of the Bihar capital on Thursday night.

The accused persons were involved in attacking Patna police at Dak Bunglow Chowk on Thursday during a protest march.

As per the FIR, a large number of BJP leaders and protestors approached Dak Bunglow Chowk, broke the barricades, and attacked the deployed police. They had also thrown chilli powder on the eyes of cops.

The leaders were shown aggression during the march and they have picked stones from the ongoing metro project and pelted on the police team as well, police said.

Patna police also recovered the packets of chilli powder from the spot. It was carried by BJP leaders.

A large number of police personnel were injured in this attack. Keeping in view of the circumstances that arose during the agitation, Patna district administration used water cannons on the direction of duty magistrate Shashi Bhushan and police undertook a baton charge on them as well to normalise the situation.

An FIR under various sections of the IPC was registered against 63 named leaders in Kotwali police station on Thursday following a written statement given by duty magistrate Shashi Bhushan. Besides, 7,000 to 8,000 unknown persons were also booked in this case.

Patna police arrested 60 leaders of BJP and released them after filing the bonds.

The 63 leaders of BJP include Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mangal Pandey, Ram Kripal Yadav, Renu Devi, Shahnawaz Hussain, and Tar Kishore Prasad.

