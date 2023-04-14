Sambalpur violence: Odisha Police arrest 32 people

Bhubaneswar, April 14 (IANS) The Odisha Police have arrested at least 32 people in connection with the communal violence that erupted during a motorcycle rally taken out in Sambalpur town on Wednesday (April 12) to mark Hanuman Jayanti, an official said on Friday.

Hanuman Jayanti Sobhayatra, a motorcycle procession was taken out by Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoya Samiti members, Bajrang Dal workers and others on the evening of April 12 in Sambalpur town.

During the rally, there were clashes between two communities.

At least 10 police personnel and several civilians were injured in the violence.

Following the incident, the state government suspended internet services in the entire district for 48 hours from 10 a.m. on April 13.

The Sambalpur district administration had also imposed prohibitory orders to maintain peace.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Sambalpur Superintendent of Police, B. Gangadhar said 32 people have been arrested in the last three days for their alleged involvement.

Besides, at least 40 people who were earlier detained were allowed to go home after a warning, he said.

The police officer said that two persons have been arrested for setting shops on fire while three accused in a stabbing case were also put behind bars.

"After examining various video footage and pictures, we have identified another 25 people who are involved in the violence. We will nab them soon," the Superintendent of Police said.

Meanwhile, for a smooth organisation of the Hanuman Jayanti motorcycle rally on Friday, 42 platoons of police force including 26 DSP rank officers, 30 inspectors, 70 ASI and SI rank officials have been deployed across Sambalpur, Gangadhar said.

Besides, 20 patrolling parties and several intelligence teams have been deployed, he said.

Five drones would be keeping an eye on the rally while CCTVs have been installed along the route of the procession, he added.

"We have talked to both the groups and they have assured us of cooperation for a smooth conduct of the procession," said Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das.

"If any untoward incident occurs, strict action will be taken immediately," she warned.

A delegation of the Odisha BJP comprising several legislators is in Sambalpur.

They have met the injured individuals in the hospital.

Speaking about the April 12 incident, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is in Odisha, said "extremist and radical" forces are now raising heads in a peaceful state like Odisha.

"Stones are now being pelted at sobhayatras (processions) taken out on auspicious occasions like Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami. It's not acceptable to Odisha and the country," said Singh.

