Prabhas' fans have gone into a frenzy after a picture of him with one of the heroines on sets from the Maruthi-directed film Raja Deluxe was leaked on the internet.

We can’t share the picture for obvious reasons, but by the looks of it Prabhas can be seen in a vintage look and he can be seen in a checked shirt with a full beard and long hair. The Salaar actor looks super cute and fans can’t stop gushing about the actor after the picture went viral and was shared by his fan accounts.

Director Maruthi’s much-anticipated film, titled 'Raja Deluxe' with the superstar where he will be seen playing a never-seen-before role in the movie commenced last year. This is not the first time that Prabhas’ picture was leaked from Raja Deluxe sets. In December last year when he joined the sets, a photo of him with director Maruthi where Prabhas was seen dressed in a simple checked shirt and black pants, with a white t-shirt went viral on the internet.

Image Source: Fan-made Twitter a/c

This Maruthi-directed film stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in the female lead roles and is produced by People Media Factory. Fans are super kicked about the official announcement when the film is going to be released.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has three movies lined up -- Project - K. directed by Nag Ashwin & starring Amitabh Bachchan, marking Deepika Padukone's Telugu debut, Salaar by Prashanth Neel, and Om Raut's Adipurush.

