Samastipur residents praise PM Modi for Jan Aushadhi Kendra

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar on Wednesday, where he inaugurated, laid the foundation for, and dedicated several major development projects worth approximately Rs 12,100 crore.

PM Modi unveiled 18 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) across various railway stations in India, aimed at providing affordable medicines to passengers. This initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to promote the use of generic medicines, reduce healthcare costs, and ensure better accessibility for people across the country.

In a significant moment at Samastipur Junction, PM Modi inaugurated Jan Aushadhi Kendra in an online mode. With this, passengers arriving at the Junction can now access affordable medications, a move that has been welcomed by the local community.

The availability of low-cost medicines at the station has created an atmosphere of joy among the passengers, especially those from rural areas who often struggle with medical expenses during their travels.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Samastipur will offer a wide range of medicines, with 1,963 different types available to passengers.

The station will operate this service 24 hours a day, ensuring continuous availability of essential medicines. This initiative is expected to benefit not only the local population but also travellers from surrounding areas, who often need urgent medical supplies during their transit.

Anita Ram, the chairperson of the Municipal Corporation, along with other prominent officials such as Railway Officer Rajesh Kumar, was present during the inauguration ceremony.

Railway passenger Mohammad Wasim Ahmad shared his thoughts on the new initiative, saying, "This Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Samastipur Junction will be a milestone. Especially for people from rural areas who may fall ill while travelling, the availability of affordable medicines will be a great relief. This is a wonderful initiative by the Prime Minister."

Another traveller, Mohammad Hasnain, also expressed his appreciation, stating, "This initiative is truly commendable. It will greatly benefit people from rural areas who visit the station. Now, they will have access to affordable medicines, which will ease their travel-related health concerns."

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, he further added, "This will not only benefit the poor but everyone. Medicines will be available at a 50 per cent discount, with rates set by the central government. This is a very helpful initiative, as passengers will be able to purchase essential medications at a fraction of the cost, making healthcare more accessible to the masses."

The inauguration of these Jan Aushadhi Kendras marks a significant step towards making healthcare more affordable and accessible to all.

