'Historic': Bihar leaders praise PM Modi for Darbhanga AIIMS gift

Darbhanga, Nov 13 (IANS) Bihar leaders expressed their appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for the establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga and the inauguration of numerous development projects across the state.

The projects, valued at an estimated Rs 12,000 crore, cover sectors like road, rail, and energy.

The upcoming AIIMS in Darbhanga is anticipated to become a healthcare hub, providing advanced medical services to residents of North Bihar and neighbouring regions, including Kosi, Seemanchal, West Bengal, and Nepal.

The NDA leaders recognised the significance of this initiative for accessible healthcare in the region.

Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan described the event as "historic," noting that the Prime Minister has consistently prioritised Bihar's needs.

"PM Modi's dedication to Bihar is evident in his actions. Bihar now has two AIIMS hospitals, a long-standing demand for them, in Patna and now Darbhanga. Today's inaugurations demonstrate PM Modi's commitment to developing Bihar," he said.

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, BJP State President and Cabinet Minister, highlighted the public enthusiasm, saying, "People across Mithila gathered in large numbers to celebrate PM Modi's address. AIIMS Darbhanga, set to be the country's second-largest, will benefit about 17 districts, significantly reducing the need to travel to Delhi for advanced medical care."

BJP MLA Neeraj Singh Bablu called the day a "historic" moment for North Bihar, as the long-standing demand for an AIIMS has finally been realised.

"This is all due to PM Modi's dedication to Bihar," he said, emphasising how much residents appreciate the Prime Minister's efforts.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal praised the substantial investments the state has received. "Bihar has had a favourable year with allocations totalling Rs 1,000 crore, which shows PM Modi's strong support for the state," he said.

LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary stressed the importance of the project for Mithilanchal, saying, "This AIIMS will be transformative, especially for the underprivileged, who can now access quality healthcare locally."

PM Modi addressed a large gathering in Darbhanga, underlining his government's dedication to strengthening healthcare for the poor and middle class.

He said that AIIMS Darbhanga would bring accessible, high-quality healthcare to the Mithila region, reducing the need for long-distance travel for treatment.

"AIIMS Darbhanga will serve not only Darbhanga but also surrounding areas, making it a major healthcare hub," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted improvements in healthcare infrastructure under his administration, noting that Bihar now has its first advanced cancer institute in Muzaffarpur, with a world-class eye hospital also underway.

