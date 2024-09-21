Samantha's Brother David Weds Nicole in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated a special family moment as she attended her elder brother David's wedding in the picturesque setting of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Sharing heartfelt pictures on social media, Samantha captured the joy of the occasion alongside her family, including a beautiful moment with her mother, Ninette Prabhu.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha delighted her 35.8 million followers with a series of stunning photos from her brother David's wedding. Dressed in a purple sleeveless gown featuring a thigh-high slit, she embraced a minimalist makeup look, letting her hair flow elegantly.

The picturesque backdrop of Lake Geneva provided a perfect setting as she posed with vibrant flowers, exuding joy and warmth. One charming snapshot featured a welcoming board that read, “We are so glad you’re here… David and Nicole… Welcome to our wedding,” capturing the essence of the celebration as Samantha enjoyed precious moments with her family and friends.

In the caption, she posted a white heart and sparkle emoji, and wrote: “family”.

Meanwhile, Samantha started her acting career in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, alongside Naga Chaitanya.

She has then appeared in films like- ‘Baana Kaathadi’, ‘Brindavanam’, ‘Dookudu’, ‘Neethaane En Ponvasantham’, ‘Attarintiki Daredi’, ‘Ramayya Vasthavayya’, ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 2’, ‘Oh! Baby’, ‘Yashoda’, and ‘Shaakuntalam’.

Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy film 'Kushi', co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

She essayed the role of Raji in the second season of the spy action thriller series ‘The Family Man’ created by Raj & DK. The show features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

She next has 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' in the pipeline. The upcoming spy action series and spin-off to the American television series ‘Citadel’, on Prime Video, is created by Raj & DK. It stars Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga and Emma Canning.

It is scheduled to release on November 7.

She also has ‘Rakt Brahmand’ in the kitty.

