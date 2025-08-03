Salman Khan's strong bond with children shines through these fond memories

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Salman Khan enjoys a stern personality on screen but is popular amongst his fans for his soft-heartedness, especially when it comes to children.

Giving us a sneak peek into Salman's equation with children, veteran actress Bina Kak took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a string of throwback pictures of the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor letting his inner child out in the presence of little kids.

One of the photos showed Salman enjoying the outdoors as he lay on a string bed with his little buddies. He was seen allowing a little smile on his face as he looked at the camera. In another pic, Salman was seen assisting a small kid who was trying to get hold of a bicycle.

Sharing these fond memories on social media, Kak captioned the post, "How SK bonds with little children ..generous, compassionate and caring with all ..@ankurkak @amritakak @beingsalmankhan ..fond memories ..."

For the unversed, Kak has played Salman's on-screen mother in not one but two movies - "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya" in 2005 and "God Tussi Great Ho" in 2008.

Work-wise, Salman has once again returned as the host for the nineteenth season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss".

Expected to get its grand premiere on August 24, the show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and air on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

Shedding light on the latest season of the reality show, Salman shared, "I have been a part of 'Bigg Boss' for very long now, and as we all know, 'Bigg Boss' reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone."

Over and above this, Salman will also grace the screen with "Battle Of Galwan".

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will revolve around the intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.