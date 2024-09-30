Saiyami resumes film’s shoot opposite Sunny Deol in Hyderabad after finishing Ironman triathlon

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher, who recently completed the Ironman triathlon in Germany, has returned to her professional commitments. The actress spared no time, and has resumed the shoot of her upcoming movie in Hyderabad.

The yet-to-be-titled film sees her opposite Sunny Deol. Saiyami is back on set, balancing her passion for sports with her commitment to her craft.

Speaking about her return to work, Saiyami said, "Finishing the Ironman 70.3 has been a long standing dream”.

She further mentioned, “The race has put me in a very positive frame of mind and I feel rejuvenated. I have really pushed my limits, and I’m bringing that same energy back to the set. Working with Sunny sir is a privilege, and I’m excited to continue this journey with the team in Hyderabad”.

The Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races in the world. It is organised by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), and consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile run completed in that order, a total of 140.6 miles. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

The Ironman World Championship has become known for its grueling length, harsh race conditions, and television coverage.

Meanwhile, Saiyami was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ in which she shared the screen with Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Parvin Dabas and Sharib Hashmi. The film was released on Prime Video on June 28, 2024.

Saiyami's remarkable achievement coupled with her professionalism continues to set a powerful example for her fans, reinforcing the message that determination and passion can help one excel in any field.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.