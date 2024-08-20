Saints tie 'Raksha Sutra' to Uttarakhand CM Dhami on 'Raksha Bandhan'

Dehradun, Aug 20 (IANS) Saints in Uttarakhand tied 'Raksha Sutra' to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to mark the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival on Monday.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Swami Ravindra Puri, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Hari Chetanananda and Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri called on CM Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun and tied the 'Raksha Sutra' to him.

CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to the saint community.

Sharing pictures with saints on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "Welcomed and greeted Swami Ravindra Puri Maharaj, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Hari Chetanananda Maharaj and Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Maharaj at the official residence. On this occasion, they wished Shravani Upkarma and the holy festival of Rakshabandhan and gave affection and blessings by tying Raksha Sutra."

Raksha Bandhan, which means "the bond of protection, obligation and care", is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan.

The festival, which has been celebrated for ages, continues to hold a significant place in Indian culture despite the advent of the modern era.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a 'rakhi' (sacred thread) around the wrists of their brothers.

According to mythology, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger with his Sudarshan Chakra. Seeing this, Draupadi tore a portion of her sari to apply a bandage to his finger.

Lord Krishna was deeply touched by her gesture and promised to protect her, which he did when she faced public humiliation at the hands of Dushasan, one of the Kaurav brothers who tried to disrobe her.

With that promise began the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, which has since then continued for centuries.

