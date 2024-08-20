Zelensky says Ukraine controls 92 settlements in Russia

Kyiv, Aug 20 (IANS) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian army has taken control of 92 settlements in western Russia's Kursk region.

Ukrainian troops have seized more than 1,250 square kilometres of Russian territory, Zelensky said on social media platform X on Monday.

"The Russian border area opposite our Sumy region has been mostly cleared of Russian military presence," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian army continues its military operation in the designated areas of the Kursk region, he added.

Last week, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region is linked to possible peace talks between the two countries.

Ukraine is not interested in occupying Russian territories, he said.

However, in response, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said Ukraine's attacks on Russia's border would receive a "worthy response," with the Russian military's primary task being to remove the Ukrainian forces from Russian territories.

Ukraine started a military operation in the Kursk region on August 6.

On August 15, Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that his army had captured 82 settlements in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.