SAIL posts robust growth of 273 pc in Q1 FY26

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Maharatna public sector company Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has recorded a strong growth of 273 per cent in the Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax during the first quarter of the current financial year.

The sales volumes, revenue from operations and saleable & crude steel production have recorded a healthy growth over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

“SAIL’s Q1 FY26 performance shows improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume in domestic market, supported by government safeguard duties,” said Amarendu Prakash, Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL.

Even amid fluctuating global dynamics, with rising domestic consumption, expanding steel capacity and safeguard duty support from government, “we continue to deliver high-quality steel to all steel consuming sectors. Our cost optimisation measures and unwavering commitment to enhancing stakeholder value remain central to our journey,” he added.

Earlier this week, SAIL said it has emerged as the single-largest steel supplier to the prestigious Zojila Tunnel project. The ambitious project that is currently under construction, is set to become India's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel.

SAIL has been positioned as a crucial partner to this strategic infrastructure initiative, having supplied over 31,000 tonnes of steel, including TMT re-bars, structural and plates. The company is continuously maintaining its steel supply to this project, as it progresses towards its completion deadline in 2027, according to a SAIL statement.

“This contribution to the Zojila Tunnel further solidifies SAIL's long-standing legacy of nation-building. Mega-projects like the Zojila Tunnel consistently trust the reliability and strength of SAIL's steel, a testament to the company's dedication to quality and its pivotal role in shaping India's future,” the statement said.

This project is not only a strategic infrastructure asset but also represents a significant economic opportunity for the region. SAIL's contribution to the Zojila Tunnel adds to its broader legacy of supporting India's most iconic infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge, Atal Tunnel, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and the Dhola Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges, the statement added.

