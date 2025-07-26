Chennai police bust child trafficking racket, rescue two children

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) A breakthrough in the fight against child trafficking emerged in Chennai after city police uncovered a suspected trafficking racket operating in the Puzhal area.

Two children, including a two-year-old girl, were rescued, and three women have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The operation began when Karthik, a local resident, approached the Puzhal Police with a shocking revelation that he had been offered a male child for Rs 12 lakh by an unknown woman. Appalled by the proposal, Karthik immediately alerted the police. A case was registered by Inspector Rajinikanth, who launched a covert operation to track down the suspects.

Following police instructions, Karthik continued the conversation with the woman and negotiated a deal. She reportedly asked for Rs 10 lakh to be given to the child’s mother and Rs 2 lakh for herself as commission. She agreed to hand over the child at a pre-arranged location in Puzhal.

As planned, the woman arrived at the spot on a two-wheeler, carrying the child. Police, who had positioned themselves nearby, intercepted her immediately and took both to the police station for questioning.

During initial interrogation, the woman claimed that the child belonged to her friend and that she was merely helping with the arrangement. Based on the information provided, police traced two more women to a house near Ambattur.

There, officers rescued another child—a two-year-old girl—who was allegedly also being prepared for sale. All three women were taken into custody for further inquiry.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the women, reportedly estranged from her husband and struggling financially, had planned to sell her own child. The other two women were assisting her in finalising the deal.

Authorities also found several photos of children stored on one of the accused’s mobile phones, raising concerns about a possible larger trafficking ring.

Police are now investigating whether the children were kidnapped, surrendered, or obtained through other illegal means.

The rescued children have been handed over to child welfare officials, and the probe is being expanded to determine the full scale of the operation.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests in the coming days as they dig deeper into the suspected trafficking network.

