Diljit Dosanjh treats Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty with ladoos as ‘Border 2’ shoot concludes

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Punjabi singing and acting sensation Diljit Dosanjh treated Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and other crew members to ladoos as he wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film Border 2, in which he will be seen playing the late Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon.

Diljit took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of him feeding ladoos to Varun and Ahan along with the director Anurag Singh, other crew members and children in Punjab.

For the caption, Diljit wrote in Punjabi: "BORDER 2 shoot finished. Had the honor of portraying the role of Shaheed Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon Ji in the film.”

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration during war time, in recognition of his lone defence of Srinagar Air Base against a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) air raid during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming film features Sunny Deol in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The movie is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s production house, J.P. Films. “Border 2” is slated for release on January 23, 2026.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Talking about Diljit, he also has Panjab '95 directed by Honey Trehan. The film is based on the life of prominent Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

