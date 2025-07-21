SAIL fortifies Zojila Tunnel with over 31,000 tonnes of steel

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Maharatna public sector company Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Monday said it has emerged as the single-largest steel supplier to the prestigious Zojila Tunnel project.

. The ambitious project that is currently under construction, is set to become India's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel.

SAIL has been positioned as a crucial partner to this strategic infrastructure initiative, having supplied over 31,000 tonnes of steel, including TMT re-bars, structural and plates. The company is continuously maintaining its steel supply to this project, as it progresses towards its completion deadline in 2027, according to a SAIL statement.

Strategically located at an altitude of 11,578 feet, the tunnel is being constructed in the challenging Himalayan terrain. Over 30 kilometers of tunnel will provide vital all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, via Dras and Kargil. The tunnel is a crucial part of India's national infrastructure development, specifically the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway, and will significantly enhance civilian and military mobility in the region.

“This contribution to the Zojila Tunnel further solidifies SAIL's long-standing legacy of nation-building. Mega-projects like the Zojila Tunnel consistently trust the reliability and strength of SAIL's steel, a testament to the company's dedication to quality and its pivotal role in shaping India's future,” the statement said.

This project is not only a strategic infrastructure asset but also represents a significant economic opportunity for the region. SAIL's contribution to the Zojila Tunnel adds to its broader legacy of supporting India's most iconic infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge, Atal Tunnel, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and the Dhola Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges, the statement added.

SAIL recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 1,178 crore for the January-March quarter of 2024-25 which represents a 16.5 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of Rs 1,011 crore for the same quarter of the previous year.

The company has proposed a final dividend of Rs. 1.60 per share (face value Rs. 10 per share). SAIL’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 29,316 crore during the fourth quarter of 2024-25 which represents a 4.9 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of from Rs 27,958 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

