Govt members make statements, but opposition not allowed to speak, alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, on Monday said that the Opposition is often not given the opportunity to express their views in Parliament, while members of the government consistently have the chance to do so.

His remarks came as the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Monday, with the House being adjourned twice -- first till noon and then again till 2 p.m. amid relentless sloganeering by the Opposition demanding an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.

Despite the ruckus, the government reiterated its willingness to hold discussions on all issues raised by the Opposition.

However, when the din continued after the House proceedings resumed, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair in the absence of Om Birla, was compelled to adjourn the session once again till 2 p.m.

Speaking to the reporters, the LoP said, "In the House, the Defence Minister is allowed to speak; their people (leaders of the ruling BJP-led NDA) are allowed to speak, but when the Opposition wants to say something, they are not allowed. I am the Leader of the Opposition; it is my right, but I am never allowed to speak."

"Of course, there will be a discussion; if they allow it, then it will happen. But the issue is that convention says if the government's members speak, then we should also be given space. We just wanted to say a few words, but the Opposition is not being allowed to do so," he added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the House that the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on matters of national security, including the Pahalgam attack.

"I assure the parliamentarians that whatever discussion they want on security matters, no matter how long, we are completely ready to participate, whenever the Speaker allots time," Singh said, responding to Opposition MPs questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the House when they want to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

However, the Opposition continued to create a ruckus in the House.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.