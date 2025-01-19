Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Lawyer’s statement on accused being Bangladeshi complicates the case

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) The state appointed lawyer of the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case has said that the claims of the accused being a Bangladeshi national, who illegally came to India, have no clear grounds.

The lawyer said that although the accused is a Bangladeshi national but he is not an illegal immigrant, and has his documents in place He also denied the claims of Mumbai police which said that the accused shifted to Mumbai 6 months ago. The lawyer said that the accused has been living in Mumbai since last 7-8 years.

This further complicates the already spiralled case as there appear to be several incongruencies originating from the statements of all the parties involved.

Saif was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

At the time of incident, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping.

Later the actor’s team issued an official statement saying that the actor is stable and is out of danger now. He is being monitored by a team of medical professionals as he sets out on the path of recovery.

The actor will be reportedly discharged on January 21.

