Mahakumbh 2025: FSSAI enforces strict measures to ensure safe food for devotees

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has enforced robust measures on a large scale to ensure the availability of safe and hygienic food for millions of devotees, at the Maha Kumbh 2025 underway in Prayagraj, according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Food and Safety Officers have been deployed, Mobile Food Testing Labs (Food Safety on Wheels) have been pressed into service, and awareness campaigns are being carried out at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the statement said.

Hotels, dhabas, and small food stalls within the fair premises are undergoing regular inspections to verify food quality. The team on the ground has been directed to address food safety complaints promptly and to ensure immediate action through stringent checks on cooking methods, including the quality of raw materials used.

FSSAI, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has deployed 10 Mobile Food Testing Labs, along with food analysts to cater to the different sectors of the Maha Kumbh area. These mobile food testing labs have been conducting on-the-spot testing of food items for adulteration and spoilage, and are creating awareness among Food Business Operators (FBOs), street food vendors, and the public at large, ensuring a safe food environment at the Mela, according to the statement.

The fair is divided into five zones and 25 sectors, with Food Safety Officers (FSOs) deployed in each sector to regularly monitor hygiene and safety standards. To strengthen surveillance, a total of 56 Food Safety Officers (FSOs) have been deployed across the area, including five Chief Food Safety Officers (CFSOs).

While two FSOs have been deployed in each sector, each zone is being supervised by one CFSO, ensuring comprehensive coverage and effective enforcement of food safety standards. Food safety operations at the fair are centrally managed from a dedicated office at Sankat Mochan Marg in Sector 24 of the city, the statement explained.

Samples of rice, sugar, wheat flour, and other essential food items destined for the Maha Kumbh Mela area are being regularly collected for testing. Both distribution and storage points have been identified for the collection of these test samples, which are being tested at the Regional Public Health Laboratory in Varanasi, the statement said.

In addition to monitoring and enforcement, FSSAI has set up an interactive pavilion to engage with devotees and vendors. These stalls shall host Nukkad Natak performances highlighting the significance of safe food practices and live quizzes on food safety and nutrition.

FSSAI officials at the stall are also creating awareness about significant issues like adulteration, licensing, training, and others. Through these campaigns, FSSAI aims to educate the public effectively about the importance of safe and hygienic food, the statement added.

