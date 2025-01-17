Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police have seized the small piece of the blade

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The piece of Hexa blade that was removed from Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan after he was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery has been seized by the police.

According to a report, the sharp-edged part of the Hexa Blade, which had entered Saif Ali Khan's body, was removed by the hospital during surgery yesterday. The police have seized the small piece of the Hexa Blade.

It was during the wee hours of January 16, when the actor sustained six stab wounds in an attempt to fight off a burglar. Out of the six wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their luxurious Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

At the time of incident, Kareena was present at home along with their children Taimur and Jeh. He was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room.

He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the culprit.

The Mumbai police have started the investigation and are accessing the CCTV footage. Three accused have been reportedly detained, and are subjected to interrogation.

The actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai by his domestic staff, as per a source. The actor was taken to the operation theatre for an emergency surgery to remove the foreign object from his body.

The actor’s manager issued a statement about his condition, as the manager said, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation”.

After coming out of the surgery, a statement said that he was out of danger and is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress.

