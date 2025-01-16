Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Lilawati hospital issues official statement

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed by an unidentified person during a burglary at his home, has “six stabs” out of which “two are deep”, said the doctor from Lilavati Hospital.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3: 30 am.

Uttamani said that Saif has six stabs and two are deep.

“This one is close to the spine.He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain anaesthetiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi,” said Uttamani.

Saif’s team has issued a statement on behalf of the actor and confirmed that there was an attempted burglary and it also mentioned that he is undergoing surgery.

“There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter,” read the official statement issued by the actor’s team.

A source claimed that Saif fought with the thief without a weapon to protect his family.

This happened in the middle of the night. He fought tough and saved from family being harmed

and he got injured in the process. While the guy had a weapon... Saif had nothing.

Saif sustained injuries after he was attacked with a knife at home by a thief. A theft occurred at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's house early this morning around 4 AM.

During the robbery, a thief attacked Saif with a knife, injuring him. Fortunately, the injury is not serious, as the knife wound is on his back.

The police have started an investigation, and CCTV footage from the area around the house is being reviewed.

According to reports, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh are safe.

The family has not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident. Mumbai police have confirmed the news.

The Mumbai Joint CP Law and Order has confirmed the incident, stating that Saif was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment last night, and CCTV footage is being used to investigate the suspects.

The DCP Bandra division confirmed that the actor was injured.

An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on.”

