Sahil Phull explains why she relates with her 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' character

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Sahil Phull, who is currently seen in the show ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ shared that he was able to relate to his character as it is very close to his real self.

Sahil, known for his roles in shows like ‘Katelaal and Sons’, ‘Dosti Anokhi’, plays the role of Salim in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.

“I'm playing Salim, who has returned from abroad. He studied there. For him, it was love at first sight when he fell in love with the daughter of a Kaneez, who works at his place. His family questions him: ‘How can you love someone who is a Kaneez?’ But it was love at first sight. He tries to do anything for that girl,” he said.

He further said: “My role is a very simple, sorted character, which is close to my own character. He knows what he wants, and he will do anything to get that girl.”

Sahil was all praise for the producer, Chitra Vakil Sharma, and said, “She is the coolest producer I have ever seen in my entire career so far. She is really, really, really sweet and very cool. Sometimes, she even does my touch-ups in a fun way.”

“So, she gives friendly vibes, and it's a good production house. She is a good producer for me, and I hope to work with her as soon as possible,” said Sahil.

He also believes that the environment on the set is very important for an actor’s performance.

“Our environment on set is really good. They were very professional, everyone has supported me a lot, and I'm happy to be a part of it,” he added.

‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ airs on Atrangii.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sahil has also written, produced and directed a mini-series titled ‘Dil-E-Couch’.

