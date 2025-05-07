'Saharsh' course launched in Tripura to keep children free from burden of studies: CM Saha

Agartala, May 7 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the ‘Saharsh’ curriculum has been launched in the state to keep children free from the burden of studies.

Inaugurating the ‘Saharsh Utsav 2025’, organised at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on Wednesday, he said that the main objective of the ‘Saharsh’ curriculum is to provide quality education to children in an enjoyable environment, apart from textbook dependence “The northeast’s first Saharsh curriculum has been started in Tripura,” said Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio.

A senior official of the Education department said that in line with the concept of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of the Tripura government conceptualised the ‘Saharsh’ curriculum.

The Chief Minister said that ‘Saharsh’ means learning with joy, finding oneself in happiness. “Increasing the enthusiasm of children towards school and studies is one of the goals of the Saharsh programme. Students will benefit greatly from this. Many people have never heard of such a curriculum before. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the National Education Policy 2020 to keep students free from various pressures related to studies.”

Saha informed that the Saharsh curriculum has been prepared for Classes one to eight standard students in the state with the aim of successful implementation of the National Education Policy. It has already gained wide popularity among students. The Saharsh curriculum is an activity beyond the general curriculum, he said.

Saha said that not only textbook-based education, but the ‘Saharsh’ curriculum would also play a very important role in developing a patriotic, fearless, humane, compassionate, conscious mindset, intellectually capable, and socially responsible citizens for the future in a joyful environment.

“This programme was started for the first time in the state in 2023. It is also the first of its kind in the northeast region of India. This curriculum was prepared through the joint efforts of teachers, trainers, and educationists, keeping in mind the National Education Policy. Tripura is now being considered a front-runner state in all aspects,” he said.

Saha said that the Prime Minister has also given special importance to providing quality education. “The foundation of children in the field of education must be strengthened. Otherwise, there would be a reluctance to study. Education must be embedded in the mind with joy so that children can think innovatively for the country in the future. The latent within children must be developed,” he added.

Special Secretary to the Education Department, Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director of Education, N.C. Sharma, Director of SCERT, L. Darlong, United Nations Young Leader, Richa Gupta of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and other senior officials of the Education Department were present at the event. Around 400 schools across the state participated in this event virtually.

