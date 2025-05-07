Former leaders of employee union join YSRCP in YS Jagan's Presence

adepalli, May 7: Former leaders of employee union joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of former Chief Minister and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Party office here on Wednesday. They were welcomed with party scarves. The leaders, include BV Subba Rao, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Umamaheshwara Rao, Vijayasimha Reddy, and Tota Seetaramanjaneyulu. They pledged to strengthen the YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Wing and reinstate YS Jagan as Chief Minister.

Nalamari Chandrasekhar Reddy, wing president, criticized the coalition government’s failure to address employee issues, stating, “Only YS Jagan’s leadership ensures justice for employees.” Subba Rao emphasized the goal to restore YS Jagan’s governance, while Srinivasa Rao demanded regularization of contract workers, pending dearness allowances, and leave benefits. Umamaheshwara Rao hailed YS Jagan’s 2019-2024 tenure as a golden era, contrasting it with the current government’s Rs. 1.5 lakh crore debt mismanagement. Reddy vowed to secure employee welfare under Jagan’s leadership.

The YSRCP wing is set to amplify employee grievances and mobilize support for YS Jagan’s return, urging the government to act on long-pending demands.