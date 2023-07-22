'Sacking of Gudha internal matter of party', says CM Gehlot

Jaipur, July 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday termed the sacking of his Cabinet minister Rajendra Singh Gudha as an internal matter of the party.

Questioned at a press conference on the sacking of Gudha, the chief minister said: "This is an internal matter of our party."

Gudha was sacked by Gehlot on Friday night after he asked his government to introspect instead of talking on the shocking Manipur incident of women being paraded naked on camera.

Meanwhile, a day after his sacking, Gudha maintained that women in Rajasthan are not safe.

He said whether he is dismissed or put in jail, he will keep speaking the truth.

"I have been speaking at the cabinet meeting. I spoke in the Assembly and I also faced the consequences. Women are not safe in our state. These statistics say that Rajasthan ranks first in the country in atrocities against women."

He also criticised the Rajasthan police.

"Police in the state are corrupt. They are busy taking bribes from people," he said.

