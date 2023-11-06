Russell Brand's accuser describes how she was 'used and abused'

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) The woman who has filed a lawsuit against comedian-actor Russell Brand and Warner Bros, claiming the former actor assaulted her on the set of 'Arthur' in 2010 has detailed her complaint.

The complainant -- an unnamed actress labelled Jane Doe in court documents -- filed her suit in New York Supreme Court. She spoke to the Sunday Times newspaper in the UK. In a lengthy interview, she alleges that the assault happened in July 2010, during production of the comedy remake of Arthur, reports Deadline.

Brand, who played the title role, was engaged to singer Katy Perry, who would appear with him on the red carpet for the film's premiere the following year.

As per Deadline, she alleged that Brand exposed himself to her in full view of some of the cast and crew of the film, then the same day, Brand entered the bathroom she was in and assaulted her, "as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside". She told the paper: "I felt used and abused. Disgusting is the only word. I felt like I was being used, that I was just an object for his momentary titillation", and that she was speaking now to "get her power back".

She added that she feared speaking out in case her name was blacklisted in the industry, and her career would be ruined, in reference to the power-imbalance on film sets between stars and those with smaller roles.

She said: "Everyone usually turns a blind eye to bad behaviour on a set. If I had come forward and said something to, say, even a production assistant on the set, what are they going to do? Are they going to fire Russell Brand, or are they going to fire me?"

Brand, Warner Bros and the production companies MBST Entertainment, BenderSpink and Langley Park Pictures, are all listed as defendants in the lawsuit. None has yet publicly responded to the claims.

