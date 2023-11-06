CAB President Snehasish Ganguly presents Kohli with gold-plated bat to mark his birthday

Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly on Sunday presented India batter Virat Kohli with a gold-plated bat on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

Kohli made the most of his birthday by scoring an unbeaten 101 against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries, the highest in the history of ODI cricket.

The bat that the CAB chief presented to Kohli had "Happy Birthday Virat" mentioned on it. Below it was inscribed "You are a symbol of dedication and a living proof that age is just a number", the CAB informed in a statement on Sunday.

Virat also cut a giant cake specially made with a Virat Kohli statute atop the dark chocolate cake with blue icing.

Kohli marked his birthday with a superb batting performance as he scored his 49th ODI hundred, an unbeaten 101 off 121 deliveries.

Kohli reached his 49th hundred in just 277 innings, significantly fewer than Tendulkar's 451.

Kohli now has two centuries in the 2023 World Cup to go with four half-centuries in eight league games so far. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament behind South Africa's Quinton de Kock, his 543 runs coming at an average of 108.60 and strike rate of 88.29. It is the first time he has scored more than 500 runs in an ODI World Cup.

The hundred from the star batter helped India set up a massive score of 326 in their 50 overs. In response, South Africa were bundled out for 83 runs, handing India a 243-run win.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.