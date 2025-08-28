Rupali Ganguly shares beautiful pics on her “Rockstar” mother's birthday

Mumbai Aug 28 (IANS) Television star Rupali Ganguly, is a doting daughter as much as she is a thorough professional. The actress, on account of her mother's birthday on the 28th of August, shared a very endearing series of pictures on her social media account. She captioned it as, “Happy Birthday I love u sabse rockstar Mummy #merimaakabday.”

In the picture, Rupali is seen lovingly leaning on her mother’s shoulder. In another picture, Rupali is seen posing with her mother on the red carpet of an award show. Rupali’s fans poured in wishes and love for her mother, and lauded the actress for being a great daughter.

Rupali Ganguly is currently riding high on the success of her hit TV show, Anupamaa. Her character portrayal as “Anupamaa” in the serial has been loved by many. For the uninitiated, Rupali hails from a cinema family. Her father, Anil Ganguly, was a noted filmmaker and Rupali was exposed to the world of art and creativity from early childhood. While Rupali's father was a Bengali, her mother is a Maharashtrian, thus giving Rupali and her brother Vijay the best of both cultures.

Rupali speaks extremely fluent Marathi as well as Bengali. As much she enjoys Durga Pooja, she is thoroughly excited for Ganesh Chaturthi too. Rupali has always stated how her mother has always been the backbone of the family, guiding both her and Vijay, through all ups and downs.

Recently, Rupali's son Rudransh turned a year older and the doting mother couldn't be happier. She celebrated her son's birthday at a hill station in Maharashtra where the mother-son were seen having a ball of a time together. The duo were seen dancing to songs and even made a video reel, that Rupali shared on her social media account. Rudransh was seen feeling shy in the video while his mother was high on energy, making him all the more shy.

