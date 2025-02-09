Rupali Ganguli invites students to join PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha par charcha’

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading a new initiative, "Pariksha Pe Charcha" to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. The PM will be coming live on 10th February, 2025. Inviting students to join PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha par charcha’, actress Rupali Ganguli shared a video on her IG.

The 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actress can be heard saying, "We all have been taught one thing since childhood, exam time means tension time. But imagine, if exams turn into a festival instead of tension. This is exactly what our Prime Minister, Shree Narendra Modi is doing. No Prime Minister has ever done this before. He will be communicating directly with the students and getting to know their "Mann ki Baat". This will put a full stop to the exam stress, giving a boost of motivation. Experts from different fields will be sharing fun study hacks and stress-free tips. PM Modi will also be sharing his practical solutions that will make the exams a fun learning experience. New theme, new ideas, and a new dose of motivation - Get ready as PM Modi goes live on 10th February at 11 am."

Posting the video on the photo-sharing app, Rupali Ganguli penned, "**Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 – Tayyar Ho?** PM Shri @NarendraModi is back to make exams stress-free & fun! **LIVE on 10th Feb, 11 AM** – Don’t miss it!"

One of the Insta users reacted to the post with, "I'm so excited and thank you so much @narendramodi sir."

Another one shared, "Wow it's very good news for upcoming generation."

The third comment read, "Really great..thank you @narendramodi sir."

One of the cybercitizens wrote, "Amazing".

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguli is currently seen playing the titular role in Star Plus’ popular show "Anupamaa". The show has been constantly ruling all TRP charts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.