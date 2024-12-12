'Run for Viksit Rajasthan' to be annual event, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that to inspire the youths to contribute to the state’s development the 'Run for Viksit Rajasthan' would become an annual event on December 12.

He said this while speaking at the 'Run for Viksit Rajasthan' event held at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

CM Sharma highlighted that this initiative, marking the completion of one year of the state government, symbolises unity, determination, and progress. He stated that when the youths advance, both the country and the state move forward. Their energy, enthusiasm, and talent are vital for propelling Rajasthan to new heights. He expressed confidence that the dream of a developed India and a prosperous Rajasthan can be realized through collective participation.

To encourage participation in the 'Run for Viksit Rajasthan', the Chief Minister also ran alongside the youths, impressing them with his simplicity and enthusiasm.

Over 10,000 people, including NCC, NSS, RAC, Home Guard members, and the general public participated in the event.

The Chief Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving big dreams and bold resolutions for India's future. He noted that the goal of creating a developed India resonates with every citizen and aligns with his government’s vision. Quoting Swami Vivekananda that the 21st century would belong to India, CM Sharma remarked that the Prime Minister has turned this vision into reality, with the century now belonging to India and its youth.

CM Sharma also celebrated the achievements of state athletes, who have consistently won medals at national and international levels. He proudly mentioned the state’s success at the Paris Paralympics, where players secured three medals, including gold and bronze.

To further support sports, the government is developing world-class facilities and has signed MoUs worth Rs 15,000 crore during the Rising Summit. Through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, 50 talented athletes will receive world-class training. Additionally, Rajasthan will host the Khelo India National Youth Games in 2026.

The Chief Minister announced initiatives like the Sports and Youth Policy and the establishment of Maharana Pratap Sports University to ensure the development of sports and youth in the state.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore also highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives like Fit India, Yoga Day, and Swachh Bharat, aimed at promoting health and cleanliness among youth. He commended the Chief Minister’s efforts in creating employment opportunities, with plans to provide four lakh government jobs and boost private sector employment over the next five years through initiatives like Rising Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister released balloons to symbolize the vision of a developed Rajasthan and flagged off the marathon. He also distributed cheques and certificates to athletes, including international medalists Avni Lekhra, Mona Agarwal, and Sundar Singh Gurjar.

The event was also attended by MLAs Gopal Sharma and Gurveer Singh, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police U.R. Sahu, senior officials, and athletes among others.

