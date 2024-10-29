'Run for Unity' to educate next gen about Sardar Patel's contributions: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said the party has organised the 'Run for Unity' event to remember the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and educate the next generation about his contributions.

Talking to media persons while taking part in the event organised at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has contributed to the nation's unity in his unique way.

"Marking the birth anniversary of the brilliant leader and the nation's first Home Minister, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the 'Iron Man', the 'Run for Unity' was being organised following the call of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Vijayendra.

In light of Diwali celebrations, the run was organised in advance, he said.

He emphasised that there was no political agenda behind it.

He further remarked that PM Modi was realising Patel's dream of national unity and integrity.

Vijayendra highlighted PM Modi's commitment to transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, emphasising that national unity is essential to fulfilling that vision.

Opposition leader R. Ashoka also spoke on the occasion, stating that Patel unified India, including by abolishing the rule of the Nizam in Karnataka and ending atrocities, riots, and misdeeds.

He noted that they are celebrating Patel's 150th birth anniversary and that this run is dedicated to national unity, progress, and development.

MLAs Krishnappa, Ravi Subramanya, Raghu, State General Secretaries P. Rajeev and Nandeesh Reddy, Bengaluru North District President Harish were present.

