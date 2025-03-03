Rulers in Union govt have intention to take away rights of TN: CM Stalin

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the rulers in the Union government have the intention of taking away the rights that Tamil Nadu has fought for and obtained.

He said this while addressing a public meeting at Nagapattinam on Monday.

CM Stalin said, “The delimitation process is coming, which poses a threat to reducing our representation in Parliament and silencing our voice."

He further added that the Central government was imposing a condition to implement the three language policy to provide funds for school students.

The Chief Minister further said, “Tamil Nadu has progressed to this extent only because of the two-language policy. Everyone knows“.

CM Stalin warned that if delimitation is carried out solely based on population, Tamil Nadu could lose up to eight Lok Sabha seats, reducing its representation from 39 to 31 MPs. Even if the total number of parliamentary seats in India increases, states like Tamil Nadu -- where population control measures have been effective -- could be disproportionately affected, he argued.

“This is not just a numbers game; it is about our fundamental rights. Tamil Nadu has led the way in development indices and population control, and we should not be penalized for our progress. An unfair delimitation process could weaken our voice in Parliament,” CM Stalin said.

Referring to delimitation as a “Sword of Damocles” hanging over Southern states, he stressed that the process could undermine states that have successfully implemented family planning policies.

CM Stalin stated that the state government has invited all 40 registered political parties in Tamil Nadu to participate in the discussion, as the issue concerns the future of the state.

“We have reached out to all 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission of India to deliberate on this crucial issue. This is a moment for unity. I urge all parties to set aside their differences and join the discussion,” he added.

Despite the Chief Minister’s appeal, some political parties, including the BJP, TMC and NTK, have decided to boycott the meeting.

